Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $71,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,031 shares of company stock worth $12,736,950. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE
Chemed Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CHE stock opened at $566.57 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $481.99 and a twelve month high of $590.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.16.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.