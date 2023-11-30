Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 13.1% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

LIN opened at $411.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $416.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.24.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

