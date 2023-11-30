Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Saia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

