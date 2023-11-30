Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,575,000 after buying an additional 198,916 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

