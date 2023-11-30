Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Neogen worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $35,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
Neogen Price Performance
NEOG stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEOG. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.
