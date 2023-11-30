Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 247 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 264.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

NYSE:NJR opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

