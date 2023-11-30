Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,391 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

