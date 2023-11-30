Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 297 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $23,634,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of RH by 651.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,394,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $270.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.95. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

