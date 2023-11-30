Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 584 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

