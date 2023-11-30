Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $188.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average of $177.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.