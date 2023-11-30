AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $2,765,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AME opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

