AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AME opened at $152.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

