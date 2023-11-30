AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Purchases 917 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 917 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,359.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,081.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Trading Down 0.6 %

AXR stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMREP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMREP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the second quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

