Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,653 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $181.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.84. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

