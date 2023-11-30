Analyzing Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Yoshiharu Global -45.09% -103.00% -28.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Yoshiharu Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 1.33 -$3.49 million ($3.40) -2.72

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yoshiharu Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill.

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kona Grill and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

