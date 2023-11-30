Andrew John Arthur Buys 10,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,700.00.
Hemisphere Energy Price Performance
Shares of Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.32.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile
