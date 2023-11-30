Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. Sells 45,000 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

International Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

IBOC stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

