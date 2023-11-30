Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after acquiring an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. Aramark’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

