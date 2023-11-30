Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) CFO Paul Elenio Acquires 2,500 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Elenio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Paul Elenio acquired 7,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $92,775.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

ABR stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,086,000 after acquiring an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

