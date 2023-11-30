argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $586.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $607.00 to $586.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.95. 187,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,069. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.28. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

