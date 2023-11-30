ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

ARKK traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,066,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,119,730. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

