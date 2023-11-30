AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.