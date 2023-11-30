Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.06. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,317,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $1,497,224.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,436,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $39,317,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,703 shares of company stock valued at $65,323,916. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.