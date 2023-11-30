Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,267 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.13% of Avantor worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

