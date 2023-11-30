Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 481 ($6.08) to GBX 493 ($6.23) in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.07) to GBX 475 ($6.00) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Aviva stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

