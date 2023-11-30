Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 481 ($6.08) to GBX 493 ($6.23) in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.07) to GBX 475 ($6.00) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
