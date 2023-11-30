B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 328.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $123.37 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

