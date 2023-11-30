B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 18,631 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.24% of Lovesac worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lovesac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,287.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $317.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.53 million for the quarter. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

