B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 6,314 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,343,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 479,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU opened at $78.35 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

