B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $448,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ameren were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.