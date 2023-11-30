B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $489,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.