B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $532,000 Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,204,000 after buying an additional 432,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,703,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

