B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $657,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

