B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.