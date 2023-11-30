B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.