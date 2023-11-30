B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.10% of AdvanSix worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AdvanSix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $712.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.86. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.35). AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

