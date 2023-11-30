B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 613 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 107,615 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,674,000 after acquiring an additional 102,676 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 878.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

