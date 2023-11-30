Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,540 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,445 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 166.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

ADBE stock opened at $620.34 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $556.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

