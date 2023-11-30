Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 54,708 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,291 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $50,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HDFC Bank by 24.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 299,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,162,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 223,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 339,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 53.1% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,344,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDB opened at $60.60 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

