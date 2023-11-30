Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $29,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.