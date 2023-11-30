Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXCFree Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $29,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.