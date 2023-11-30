Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $31,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $445,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $10,359,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

