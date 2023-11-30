Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $28,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 454,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $871,000. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 20,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $236.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.91 and a 200 day moving average of $259.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

