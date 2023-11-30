Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $34,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.