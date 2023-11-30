Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $29.74 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 42,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COP opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

