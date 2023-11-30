Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $47.72 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,727 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Genuine Parts worth $47,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

