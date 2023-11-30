Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $48.67 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $225.86 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $172.56 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.79 and its 200-day moving average is $209.62.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

