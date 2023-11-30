Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $51.98 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Generac worth $51,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

