Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,871 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $33,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $225.08 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.09.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

