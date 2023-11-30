Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,152,022 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152,022 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

