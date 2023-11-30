Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $266.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.