Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,501 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $610,482,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $214.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.66 and a 200-day moving average of $198.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

